Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $935,525.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $935,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 735,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,854,951. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CSTL opened at $64.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -377.57 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.