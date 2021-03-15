Insider Selling: Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Director Sells $310,662.50 in Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $310,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $569,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the third quarter worth $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 410.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.