Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Evan Yu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Diodes stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,021. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $48,391,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $43,911,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after acquiring an additional 346,955 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

