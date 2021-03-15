Insider Selling: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Sells $14,280.00 in Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $14,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at $104,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sandra Aj Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $57.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Evergy by 95.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

