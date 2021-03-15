Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) President Sells $3,108,212.46 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Joseph Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $41.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

