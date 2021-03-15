Insider Selling: Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells $112,300.00 in Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of Flux Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $577,758.40.

Flux Power stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $145.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.97. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $2,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

