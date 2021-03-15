Insider Selling: Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Sells $588,293.32 in Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Jane F. Aggers sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $588,293.32.

Shares of HIBB opened at $66.91 on Monday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

