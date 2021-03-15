Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) VP Sells $226,636.80 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KAI stock opened at $179.43 on Monday. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $183.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average is $134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $168.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kadant by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

