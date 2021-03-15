Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Insider Sells 10,305 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $620,051.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,276.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jared Gollob also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Jared Gollob sold 4,695 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $281,934.75.

On Friday, February 19th, Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $489,584.83.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $440,844.50.

KYMR stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.04. 571,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

