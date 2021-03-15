Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Sells 293 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE LII opened at $297.25 on Monday. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $319.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.29.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

