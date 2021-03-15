Insider Selling: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider Sells $213,077.70 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $213,077.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $3.35 on Monday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $105.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.