Insider Selling: Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Major Shareholder Sells 1,846,860 Shares of Stock

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.02. 2,402,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,535. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.72.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.