Insider Selling: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells $135,196.58 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $62.00 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

TNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.