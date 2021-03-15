Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells 24,158 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $977,674.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.25 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCRA. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

