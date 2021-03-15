Insider Selling: Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Zix Co. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIX by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 575,268 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,315,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 400,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 363,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 318,051 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

