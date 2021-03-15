Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the February 11th total of 956,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INTEQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. 400,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,007. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.74. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

