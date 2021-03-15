Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.28

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.28 and last traded at $76.28, with a volume of 515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.75.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $591,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,852. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

