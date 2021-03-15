International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,913,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.53. 42,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,874,227. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.54 and a 200 day moving average of $118.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.