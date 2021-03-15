International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ILAL stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. International Land Alliance has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

In other International Land Alliance news, CFO Jason Sunstein purchased 20,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,783.38. Insiders have purchased a total of 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $119,738 over the last 90 days.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

