Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Up 66.4% in February

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,804,100 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the February 11th total of 3,488,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 185.4 days.

Shares of IITSF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.72. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

