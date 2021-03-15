Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Sells $5,092,000.00 in Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory Mcgreevey also recently made the following trade(s):

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,683. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $3,194,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

