Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the February 11th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OIA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 9,793.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

