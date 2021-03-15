Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115,760 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.3% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $109,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.85. 2,835,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,226,875. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.61.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

