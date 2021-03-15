Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the February 11th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.22. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,465. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $35.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.