Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,849,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of RHS stock opened at $154.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $155.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.