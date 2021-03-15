Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the February 11th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 49,171 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

PSCF stock opened at $60.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $60.65.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.