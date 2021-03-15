Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for OrganiGram (OGI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OrganiGram (TSE: OGI) recently:

3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.90 to C$4.20. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$5.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.40 to C$3.85. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to C$3.48. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

TSE:OGI traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,789,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,054. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.18.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

