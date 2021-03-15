Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 34,565 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 380% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,201 call options.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $2.35 on Monday, reaching $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 527,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $71.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.