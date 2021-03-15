Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.

LON:IES opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.03. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 245 ($3.20).

In other Invinity Energy Systems news, insider Jonathan Anthony Frank Marren sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £53,646.52 ($70,089.52).

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

