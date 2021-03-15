IRIDEX (IRIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.20.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

