iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the February 11th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEWG opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

