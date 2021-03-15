iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE opened at $102.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

