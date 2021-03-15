iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the February 11th total of 591,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,414,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $667,507,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,860,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,342. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $91.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.79.

