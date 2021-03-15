iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 11th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IFGL opened at $27.82 on Monday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.