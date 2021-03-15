iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) is Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 419,066 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up 2.5% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $37,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWC. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of EWC opened at $34.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

