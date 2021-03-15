iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.11. 264,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,608,791. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

