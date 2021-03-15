iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Boosted by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,260,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $223.55. 13,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,721. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.91 and a 200-day moving average of $203.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.