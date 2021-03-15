iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 101.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,647,000 after acquiring an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,343,000 after buying an additional 234,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $233.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $234.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

