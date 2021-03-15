iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $395.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $397.14.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

