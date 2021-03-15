iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Down 56.8% in February

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the February 11th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.41. 3,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,760. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.68 and a one year high of $134.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average of $113.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,960 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

