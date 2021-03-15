iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 563.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,365. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.51.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.