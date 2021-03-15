ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Short Interest Update

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 11th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

ISSDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on ISS A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Danske downgraded ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ISSDY stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. ISS A/S has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

