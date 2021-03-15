Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 109 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $493.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,731. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $549.49 and a 200 day moving average of $518.24. The company has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 139.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.