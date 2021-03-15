Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $316,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,378,238. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $210.75. 166,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,765,829. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

