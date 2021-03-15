Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 2,054,360 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,054,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Horizon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 160,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 464,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 91,340 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,579,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FHN traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 213,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

