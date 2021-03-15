Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 4,792 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average is $89.50. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $96.93.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.