Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 8,136 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,646,889. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $259.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.