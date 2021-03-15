Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

BTG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 243,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

