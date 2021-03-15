Itiquira Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Itiquira Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 16th. Itiquira Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ITQRU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Itiquira Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

About Itiquira Acquisition

There is no company description available for Itiquira Acquisition Corp.

