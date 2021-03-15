ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ITT by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE ITT opened at $88.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $89.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.